Cueto (7-8) gave up five earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over 4.2 innings to take the loss in a 10-3 defeat against the Athletics on Sunday.

Cueto got off to a decent start and came into the fifth inning having only given up one run, but his appearance quickly unraveled from there. He allowed three straight hits to make it a 5-2 game for the Athletics. Cueto's defense didn't do him any favors. He appeared to be out of the inning on a routine foul popup by Ramon Laureano, but Leury Garcia dropped the ball and Laureano took advantage by hitting a two-run home run. Cueto now has a losing record on the year despite 2022 being his best season since 2016. He will look to bounce back in his next expected start at Detroit.