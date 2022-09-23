Cueto (7-9) took the loss against Cleveland on Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three batters over six innings.

Cueto had been dealing with an illness and hadn't pitched since Sept. 11, but he was able to go six innings and throw 91 pitches Thursday. While it was a positive that he appeared to be healthy, the veteran hurler received little run support and took his third straight loss, though he's tossed a quality start in two of those defeats. Despite a 7-9 record, Cueto has pitched pretty well this season, posting a 3.15 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 145.2 innings.