Cueto (4-5) took the loss during Thursday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the White Sox, allowing three runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts in eight innings.

Cueto kept the ball in the zone all game with 76 of 106 pitches going for strikes and issued zero walks for the third time in 15 turns, though the 11 hits are the most the 36-year-old has surrendered. Still, he induced an impressive 12 swinging strikes and was only done in by a rough seventh inning that featured two runs and four singles with two failing to leave the infield. Despite the loss, Cueto still features a 2.91 ERA and 1.19 WHIP and lines up to face off against Kansas City midweek.