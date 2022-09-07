Cueto (7-7) allowed one run on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman with three strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Cueto was solid Tuesday, but the one run he allowed in the fourth inning sent him to the loss when the White Sox failed to score. This was the fourth time in five starts he's limited an opponent to one earned run or fewer. The righty now has a 2.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 85:30 K:BB through 135 innings across 21 appearances (20 starts). He's projected for a more favorable road start in Oakland this weekend.