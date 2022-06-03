Cueto (0-2) picked up the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out five in six innings of an 8-3 defeat Thursday in Toronto.

Five of the seven hits against Cueto went for extra bases, including a two-run shot by Teoscar Hernandez. The home run was the first he's allowed in his 24.2 innings this season. The veteran has gone six innings or more in each of his four starts. After not allowing a run in his first two outings, he's allowed nine runs (eight earned) in his last two outings. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the Dodgers.