Cueto yielded two hits and two walks over six shutout innings in Monday's win over the Royals. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Cueto was in line to pick up the win in his White Sox debut before Kendall Graveman gave up three runs to tie the game in the eighth inning. He retired the first nine batters he faced and only one Royal reached scoring position. Cueto is projected for a tougher matchup this weekend when he takes the mound in Yankee Stadium.