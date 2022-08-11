Cueto pitched six innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out four in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Cueto was not his sharpest Wednesday, allowing the Royals to reach base 10 times, but he was able to hang in there for a quality start. The right-hander allowed one run in the bottom of the third before two more runs came around to score in the sixth frame. Cueto has now produced eight straight quality starts, though he has allowed 20 hits over 14 innings in his last two starts. He now owns a 2.91 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 68 strikeouts over 102 frames in 16 outings this season.