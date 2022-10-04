Cueto (8-10) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with four punchouts over seven innings against Minnesota.

Cueto was effective through seven innings, the only damage coming via two-run home run off the bat of Gio Urshela in the top of the first inning. The quality start was a great end to the season, as Cueto earned a 6.34 ERA over 32.2 innings in six starts leading up to Monday. The 36-year-old veteran finishes the season with a 3.35 ERA, eight wins, 18 quality starts and 102 strikeouts over 158.1 innings.