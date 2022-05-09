Cueto's will make at least one more start for Triple-A Charlotte, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Cueto signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox in early April and has been building up in the minors after missing nearly all of camp. Chicago has yet to call him up despite the fact that Lance Lynn (knee) is expected to be out until early June, a decision that seems defensible given that he's allowed seven runs in 10.1 innings across three starts for Charlotte. His deal has a May 15 opt-out, so the White Sox will have to make a decision soon on whether or not he'll be part of the rotation going forward.