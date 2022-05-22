Cueto is scheduled to start the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees in New York.

The White Sox initially planned to have Cueto make his second start with the team Saturday, but he ended up being pushed back a day in the schedule as a result of Friday's postponement. Cueto will start the first game of the twin bill Sunday, while Michael Kopech takes the hill in Game 2 for the Pale Hose.