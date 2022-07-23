Cueto tossed seven innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk in the Game 1 loss to the Guardians in Saturday's doubleheader. He did not factor into the decision.

Cueto skated in and out of danger Saturday, allowing eight hits for the first time since May 28 versus the Cubs. The Guardians were able to scratch across all four runs in the fourth frame, all of which came with one out in the inning. Thanks to one of the runs being unearned, Cueto's streak of quality starts is up to five. He's now produced a 2.00 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 27 innings in four starts in July.