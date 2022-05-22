Cueto didn't factor into the decision during a 3-1 victory over the Yankees in Game 1 of a doubleheader Sunday, allowing six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

After escaping a two-on one-out jam in the first inning, Cueto cruised through the next five frames and was in line for his first win until New York tied the game in the eighth. Through two starts with Chicago, Cueto has fired 12 scoreless innings while surrendering only 10 baserunners along with 12 strikeouts. The 36-year-old will look to keep the momentum rolling in his next start, projected to come over the weekend against the Cubs.