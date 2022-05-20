Cueto is the probable pitcher for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
He will start on normal rest after stifling the Royals' offense Monday, but he will have a much tougher task against a Yankees offense that has a 120 wRC+ this season against right-handed pitching at home. It's unclear if the White Sox will go with a six-man rotation in the short term, but at least one pitcher will get bumped from the mix when Lance Lynn (knee) returns in June.
