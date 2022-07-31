Cueto didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 3-2 win against the Athletics, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts in seven innings.

Cueto was tagged for two solo shots early but limited the damage thereafter -- retiring 10 of the final 11 batters he faced -- and Chicago eventually rallied to erase a potential loss. The 36-year-old has now posted six straight quality starts during which he's gone 2-0 with a 2.48 ERA across 40 innings, though he's struck out a combined two batters over his last two starts. Cueto carries a 2.86 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come midweek against Texas.