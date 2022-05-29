Cueto (0-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks over 6.2 innings while striking out two.

Cueto entered the contest having tossed 12 scoreless frames over his first two starts, but he couldn't extend the strong stretch against the crosstown rival Cubs. The veteran hurler gave up three runs over the first two innings and surrendered another pair in the seventh before he was lifted with two outs. Cueto also struck out a season-low two batters and tallied a season-high three walks. He'll look to get in the win column for the first time this season in his next start, which is lined up to come in Toronto late next week.