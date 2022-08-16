Cueto (5-5) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over eight innings against Houston. He struck out three.

The veteran righty held the Astros in check Monday to earn his fifth win of the season and ninth straight quality start. His 2.78 ERA this season has been a welcome surprise for Chicago as, if it holds, it will be the first time that he has finished a season with an ERA below 4.00 in a full season since 2016. Cueto will look to keep things rolling in his next scheduled start against Cleveland this weekend.