Cueto (3-4) allowed five hits and no walks while striking out five across eight innings to earn the win Saturday against the Tigers.

Cueto limited the Tigers to only one-extra base hit on the strength of inducing 12 groundball outs. It was his longest outing of the season, and he has now turned in six quality starts across his last eight starts. Cueto has been an effective member of the White Sox's rotation, maintaining a 2.91 ERA and a 53:18 K:BB across 68 frames on the season.