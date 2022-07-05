Cueto allowed two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Monday.

Considering Cueto walked a season-high five batters, he was lucky to come away with his third quality start in his last four outings. The veteran threw 57 of 93 pitches for strikes, and he's completed at least six innings in eight of his 10 appearances this year. For the season, he owns a 3.30 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 48:18 K:BB across 60 innings. Cueto will look to regain his control this weekend in a home start versus the Tigers.