Cueto (illness) is not starting Sunday against the Tigers.
He won't end up making a start this weekend after getting scratched from his scheduled start Saturday. Cueto is still dealing with dizziness, but he was in the clubhouse Sunday and is feeling better than he was Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Vince Velasquez is starting a bullpen game Sunday.
More News
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Scratched with illness•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Gives up five in loss•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Hard-luck loss Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Bounces back for seventh win•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Tagged for seven runs•
-
White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Another dominant start•