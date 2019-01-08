White Sox's Jon Jay: Comes to terms with White Sox
Jay signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the White Sox on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Jay will need to undergo a physical before the deal becomes official. The 33-year-old veteran split his 2018 season between Kansas City and Arizona, putting together a .268/.330/.347 batting line with three homers, 40 RBI and four stolen bases over 143 games. He should get a shot to compete for a starting job in Chicago, although he could very well fall into a bench role come Opening Day. The White Sox signed Yonder Alonso (Manny Machado's brother-in-law) earlier this offseason, and they've now acquired one of Machado's close friends, which may serve as a useful bargaining chip in the future.
