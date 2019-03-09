Jay went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Angels.

Jay got the White Sox on the board in the third inning on a single, and he grounded out during his second at-bat in the third frame to plate another. He now sits with two home runs, eight RBI and five runs scored in 26 at-bats this spring.

