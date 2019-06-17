Manager Rick Renteria said Jay (groin) could begin playing for the White Sox this week, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jay has been working a minor-league rehab assignment, getting 43 at-bats over 11 games at Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. He's currently on the 60-day injured list, so a roster move is necessary to add him to the 40-man roster.