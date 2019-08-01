White Sox's Jon Jay: Drops out of lineup
Jay is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
The veteran will get a breather for the day game after starting in eight of the White Sox's last nine contests. Jay hasn't demonstrated any meaningful power boost this season, but the 34-year-old continues to boast strong bat-on-ball skills. After banging out seven hits in his last four games, Jay's batting average now sits at .324 on the campaign.
