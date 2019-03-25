Jay stated that he's feeling soreness in his hip and lower back after returning to action Sunday against Cleveland, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jay missed about a week while dealing with a sore hip, and although he managed to return to the lineup for Sunday's Cactus League matchup, he's not in the starting nine for Monday's clash with Arizona. This isn't thought to be a serious issue for Jay, who remains on track for Opening Day.