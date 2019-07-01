Jay went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

Jay delivered a run for the fifth straight game and has gone 4-for-5 with runners in scoring position since being activated. He's unlikely to sustain that level of success, but if he continues to bat fifth in the order -- Sunday was his second straight day there -- he'll see RBI opportunities.

More News
Our Latest Stories