Jay went 4-for-4 with two doubles in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Royals.

All those hits and no RBI or runs scored. Jay becomes the first White Sox player to collect four hits without an RBI or run since Alex Avila did it against the Red Sox on June 23, 2016. Jay has hit safely in 11 of the 14 games (.353, 18-for-51) since being activated off the injured list, but has not driven in a run over the last eight contests.