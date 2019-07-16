White Sox's Jon Jay: Has rare night
Jay went 4-for-4 with two doubles in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Royals.
All those hits and no RBI or runs scored. Jay becomes the first White Sox player to collect four hits without an RBI or run since Alex Avila did it against the Red Sox on June 23, 2016. Jay has hit safely in 11 of the 14 games (.353, 18-for-51) since being activated off the injured list, but has not driven in a run over the last eight contests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal