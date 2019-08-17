Jay is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Angels.

Leury Garcia will slide over to right field as Adam Engel gets the start in center and will bat ninth against right-hander Noe Ramirez. Jay is battling a 2-for-28 slump over his past eight games. The veteran outfielder is slashing .281/.323/.360 in 97 plate appearances against righties.

More News
Our Latest Stories