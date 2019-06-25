White Sox's Jon Jay: Hitless in return
Jay went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.
Jay made his season debut after missing three months with a strained right hip and groin injury that occurred during spring training. He had 65 plate appearances while on minor-league rehab, but he'll need time to adjust to pitching at the major-league level. Jay started in right field and batted sixth.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...