Jay went 0-for-2 with a walk in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Jay made his season debut after missing three months with a strained right hip and groin injury that occurred during spring training. He had 65 plate appearances while on minor-league rehab, but he'll need time to adjust to pitching at the major-league level. Jay started in right field and batted sixth.

