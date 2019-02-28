Jay batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Jay's offseason signing did not influence good friend Manny Machado to join him in Chicago, but the nine-year veteran alone adds to the White Sox. Jay brings a left-handed bat to what was a righty-heavy lineup in 2018, and his ability to leadoff takes pressure off Yoan Moncada who scuffled in that role last year.