Jay (hip) will likely open the season on the 10-day injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jay has been battling hip soreness for more than a week. The issue was thought to be behind the veteran outfielder after he returned to Cactus League action Sunday, but he's poised to open the season on the shelf after experiencing renewed soreness following the contest. It's unclear how long Jay will remain sidelined; he'll be eligible to return April 4 should he prove ready. Once healthy, Jay figures to operate as the team's fourth outfielder.