White Sox's Jon Jay: Moves to injured list
Jay (hip) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Jay will begin the season on the injured list as expected due to the hip soreness that's bothered him for over a week. The move is retroactive to Monday, so the 34-year-old will be eligible to return April 4 against the Mariners, if healthy.
