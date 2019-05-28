Jay (groin) is with the White Sox for an evaluation and could begin a rehab assignment soon, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jay, who has appeared in consecutive games at extended spring training, said he's feeling good after his recent activity. "I'm going to get reevaluated here, probably work out with the guys a couple days and see what happens," Jay said. "Hopefully [a rehab] soon." While he's not a part of the team's rebuilding plan, Jay would be an upgrade defensively in the outfield.