Manager Rick Renteria said Jay (hip) is making "progress" but is unsure when he'll be ready to play, Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jay's missed about a month and looks to be headed for more idle time, so expect a rehab assignment when the veteran is ready for game action. With Jay's status unclear, Daniel Palka and Adam Engel will share the playing time that doesn't go to Eloy Jimenez and Leury Garcia.