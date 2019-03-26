Jay (hip) isn't included in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition against the Diamondbacks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jay has been troubled by hip soreness for more than a week, but the White Sox hoped the issue was behind him after rejoined the Cactus League lineup Sunday. However, he experienced renewed soreness coming out of that contest and will end up missing the White Sox's final two exhibition games, leaving his status somewhat uncertain for Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Royals. Even if he avoids the injured list, Jay looks set to serve as Chicago's fourth outfielder after general manager Rick Hahn recently said that top prospect Eloy Jimenez would open the season with the big club.