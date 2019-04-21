Jay (hip) has been hitting and throwing but is not running yet, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jay, who is traveling with the team, said he feels fine when taking cuts and participating in throwing sessions but acknowledged running will be the big test. ''I'm getting better. Like I said the whole time, there's no timetable," said the outfielder who described his injury as a right "leg-area strain."