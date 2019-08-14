Jay is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Jay lead off and started in right field during the matinee, going 1-for-3 with a walk. The veteran outfielder entered the contest mired in an 0-for-16 slump over his previous four games. Ryan Cordell will bat ninth and start in right field for the nightcap.

