White Sox's Jon Jay: Out with general soreness
Jay said Sunday he's been out of the lineup the last few days due to "spring training soreness," Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jay hasn't been in the lineup over the last three days but was riding an exercise bike Sunday and could make his return Monday against the Giants. The 30-year-old's absence appears to be precautionary more than anything, but the situation could be more worrisome if he's unable to return within the next couple days.
More News
-
White Sox's Jon Jay: Continues impressive spring•
-
White Sox's Jon Jay: Hits first spring homer•
-
White Sox's Jon Jay: Comes to terms with White Sox•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Records two hits in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Reaches base three times in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jon Jay: Collects three of team's five hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...