Jay said Sunday he's been out of the lineup the last few days due to "spring training soreness," Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jay hasn't been in the lineup over the last three days but was riding an exercise bike Sunday and could make his return Monday against the Giants. The 30-year-old's absence appears to be precautionary more than anything, but the situation could be more worrisome if he's unable to return within the next couple days.