Jay (hip) batted four times but did not play the field in a minor-league game Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jay has been out since Wednesday with a minor hip issue, which he also referred to as "spring training soreness." Assuming he's able to get back to full speed soon, he's looking at a temporary role holding down the fort in right field until the White Sox secure an extra year of control over Eloy Jimenez.