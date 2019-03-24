Jay (hip) is batting leadoff and starting in right field for Sunday's Cactus League finale against the Indians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jay has been hampered by a sore hip for over a week but his return to the field Sunday puts him on track for Opening Day. Manager Rick Renteria said Saturday he expected the veteran outfielder to be ready to go, which appears to be the case. The 34-year-old should provide a reliable outfield bench option for the White Sox.