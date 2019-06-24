Jay (hip) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Monday.

Jay had been out all season with what had been variously described as a hip or groin strain. There could be at-bats available in the outfield in Chicago, with Charlie Tilson's OPS sitting at .645 and Ryan Cordell's sitting at .623, though Jay isn't particularly strong with the bat himself and the team may prefer to stick with younger options. Jay will bat eighth and play right field in his first game back Monday against the Red Sox, though it remains to be seen what his role will be long-term. Odrisamer Despaigne was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

