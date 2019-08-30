Jay (hip) will undergo season-ending surgery, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

A date for the procedure has not been set, nor is it clear what will need to be fixed once he's under the knife (manager Rick Renteria did not have specifics on the nature of the surgery). Regardless, Jay, who initially injured his hip in spring training, will miss the rest of the campaign. He will be a free agent this winter after joining the White Sox on a one-year, $4 million contract last January.

