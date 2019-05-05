The White Sox transferred Jay (leg) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Jay has been battling what has been classified as a "right leg-area strain" since mid-March and has been slow to resume baseball activities. It's unclear if the veteran outfielder has hit any recent snags in his recovery, but the move to the 60-day IL ensures that he won't be ready to make his 2019 debut until at least late May. Once Jay is cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, he'll likely need close to the maximum 20 days to pick up at-bats and make up for the time he's already missed due to the injury.

