Jay is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jay is slashing just .077/.143/.077 with no extra-base hits over his past 12 appearances, so he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale in Minnesota to clear his head. In his place, Leury Garcia is covering right field with Adam Engel starting in center.

