Jay is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

Since the White Sox are playing a day game after a night game and opposing a lefty starter (Daniel Norris) for the afternoon contest, manager Rick Renteria likely viewed it as an opportune time to give Jay a rest. Ryan Cordell will enter the outfield in the veteran's stead, but Jay seems likely to rejoin the starting nine for the nightcap.