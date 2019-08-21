Jay went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 14-4 loss to the Twins.

Jay entered the month of August with a .317 average and bumped that up to .330 before hitting the skids. Since Aug. 6, the outfielder is 3-for-39 (.077), a run that's lowered his average to .263 and dropped him to seventh in the batting order Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories