White Sox's Jon Jay: Snaps no-hit bid, RBI drought
Jay went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Marlins.
Jay knocked in the lone run for the White Sox, who were mesmerized by Marlins starter Caleb Smith. On the anniversary of former White Sox left-hander Mark Buehrle's perfect game, Miami's left-hander retired the first 17 batters faced until he issued a pair of walks, setting up Jay with an RBI opportunity. Jay had gone 14 games without knocking in a run.
