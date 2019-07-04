White Sox's Jon Jay: Takes seat Thursday
Jay is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Manager Rick Renteria will extend Jay some rest after the veteran played both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader. After missing the first three months of the season with a hip injury, Jay has immediately claimed a full-time role. He'll take a seat after starting in each of his first eight games back from the injured list and batting 8-for-27 with five RBI and three runs.
