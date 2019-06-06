Jay (hip) went 1-for-4 with a single for Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday.

Jay began a rehab assignment with the Barons on Monday and is 2-for-10 over three games. He's played the field in all three games -- either right field or center -- with Wednesday's contest being the first in which he's played the entire game. Jay's assignment can last up to 20 days, and the White Sox have given no indication of a target number of at-bats they want to see him get. With the White Sox hanging around the wild card race (three games out), Jay could be a useful piece in an outfield that needs a good glove.

More News
Our Latest Stories