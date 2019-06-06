White Sox's Jon Jay: Three games into rehab
Jay (hip) went 1-for-4 with a single for Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday.
Jay began a rehab assignment with the Barons on Monday and is 2-for-10 over three games. He's played the field in all three games -- either right field or center -- with Wednesday's contest being the first in which he's played the entire game. Jay's assignment can last up to 20 days, and the White Sox have given no indication of a target number of at-bats they want to see him get. With the White Sox hanging around the wild card race (three games out), Jay could be a useful piece in an outfield that needs a good glove.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...