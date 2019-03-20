Jay (hip) isn't included in the White Sox lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Jay has been battling a sore hip for the last few days and will get at least one more game off to heal up. The White Sox continue to view Jay as day to day and haven't indicated that he's in any jeopardy of missing Opening Day, though that could change if he fails to get in any more competitive at-bats before the exhibition schedule draws to a close.

