The White Sox recalled Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cannon is absorbing the roster spot vacated by Jake Woodford and also seems likely to take Woodford's spot in the White Sox' rotation. The rookie right-hander has posted a 7.24 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings covering three starts at the major-league level this season.
