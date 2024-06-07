The White Sox recalled Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cannon is absorbing the roster spot vacated by Jake Woodford and also seems likely to take Woodford's spot in the White Sox' rotation. The rookie right-hander has posted a 7.24 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 13.2 innings covering three starts at the major-league level this season.